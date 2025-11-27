CAMPBELL RIVER, BC, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)'s fishery officers support the Department's ongoing efforts to protect and sustain Canada's precious marine resources. Fishery officers conduct regular patrols of Canada's coastal inland waters, and investigate and lay charges against those alleged to have violated the Fisheries Act and its regulations.

On November 12, 2025, in Campbell River Provincial Court, Albert Joseph Thomas Blaney was convicted of two offences under Canada's Fisheries Act and found guilty of illegal possession and fishing without a licence. He was ordered to pay a total fine of $5,000.

The convictions stem from an incident on January 11, 2023, during a routine inspection at the Heriot Bay B.C. Ferries terminal on Quadra Island near Campbell River, B.C. Officers observed sacks of clams in a vehicle as it departed the ferry and subsequently found approximately 1,750 pounds of clams in 22 sacks, none of which bore tags indicating lawful harvest under a commercial shellfish licence or aquaculture lease. At the time, there was no commercial harvest open.

DFO protects and conserves marine resources, and enforces the Fisheries Act. As part of DFO's work to disrupt and prevent illegal activity, the Department asks the public for information on activities of this nature or any contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call DFO Pacific Region's toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336, or email the details to [email protected].

The harvesting occurred in Klahoose First Nation territory and the nation was supportive of the investigation into Mr. Blaney's activities.

Under the authority of Canada's Fisheries Act, a fishery officer or fishery guardian may enter and inspect any place, including any premises, vessel or vehicle.

a fishery officer or fishery guardian may enter and inspect any place, including any premises, vessel or vehicle. Unlicensed harvesting can deplete the resource, remove the opportunity for other licensed harvesters and threaten the significant economic and social benefit to coastal communities, including recreational fisheries, tourism, the livelihood of commercial harvesters and traditional food sources for Indigenous people.

Unlicensed harvesting also means that it is unknown from where the clams were harvested. If the clams were harvested from a contaminated area and then consumed, it could make people sick or potentially die.

Shellfish harvesting and safety - https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/shellfish-mollusques/index-eng.htm

