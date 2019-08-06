Media advisory - Ministers McKenna and Gould to announce support for the Great Lakes: Itinerary for August 7, 2019
Aug 06, 2019, 09:54 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, and the Minister of Democratic Institutions and Member of Parliament for Burlington, Karina Gould, will travel to Burlington and Hamilton on August 7 to announce support for the Great Lakes.
Ministers McKenna and Gould will also participate in water quality monitoring activities in Hamilton Harbour prior to the announcement.
Event:
Announcement and Media Availability
Date:
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Time:
9:30 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Canada Centre for Inland Waters (CCIW) - Lobby
867 Lakeshore Road
Burlington, ON
The event will be live-streamed on Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
Later, Ministers McKenna and Gould will participate in a tour of Cootes Paradise via canoe.
Event:
Cootes Paradise Visit
Date:
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Time:
1:15 p.m. (EDT)
Location:
Nature Interpretation Centre Parking Lot – Royal Botanical Gardens
16 Old Guelph Road
Hamilton, Ontario
Media are encouraged to register for events with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Contacts: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, Sabrina.kim2@canada.ca ; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
