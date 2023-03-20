OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, will hold a media availability regarding the ongoing situation at Imperial Oil's Kearl Oil Sands Processing Plant and Mine.

Event: Media Availability Date: Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 1:30 p.m. (EDT) Location: Foyer of the House of Commons

House of Commons

Ottawa, Ontario

Media representatives are encouraged to register for this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]