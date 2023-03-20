Media advisory - Ministers Guilbeault and Hajdu will hold a media availability to speak to the ongoing situation at Imperial Oil's Kearl Oil Sands Processing Plant and Mine Français
Mar 20, 2023, 08:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, will hold a media availability regarding the ongoing situation at Imperial Oil's Kearl Oil Sands Processing Plant and Mine.
Media Availability
Monday, March 20, 2023
1:30 p.m. (EDT)
Foyer of the House of Commons
House of Commons
Ottawa, Ontario
Media representatives are encouraged to register for this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.
For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]
