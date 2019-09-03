Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make Nature Fund announcement in Saskatoon
Sep 03, 2019, 12:16 ET
SASKATOON, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson will make a Nature Fund announcement in support of the conservation of aquatic species at risk.
Media are invited to attend.
Date:
September 4, 2019
Time:
3:00 pm (local time)
Location:
Wright Construction Riverfront Stage (Amphitheatre #2)
Riverlanding – West of Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge
Saskatoon, SK
Directly south of Avenue A South and Spadina Crescent West intersection
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Central & Arctic Region
For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Central and Arctic Region, 204-984-4715, XCA.media@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
