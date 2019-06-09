Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make an important announcement in Vancouver Français

VANCOUVER, June 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will make an important announcement. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.

Date:

Monday, June 10, 2019


Time:

9:30 a.m. (PDT)


Location:

Vancouver Aquarium
845 Avison Way
Vancouver, BC  V6G 3E2

The event will be livestreamed on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Facebook page.

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-753, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca

