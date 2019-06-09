Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make an important announcement in Vancouver Français
Jun 09, 2019, 20:10 ET
VANCOUVER, June 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will make an important announcement. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.
|
Date:
|
Monday, June 10, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:30 a.m. (PDT)
|
Location:
|
Vancouver Aquarium
The event will be livestreamed on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Facebook page.
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada
For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-753, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
