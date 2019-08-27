Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to announce funding to support British Columbia's technology ecosystem

VANCOUVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), will participate in a panel discussion with:

Jill Tipping , Chief Executive Officer, BC Tech Association

, Chief Executive Officer, BC Tech Association Sue Paish , Chief Executive Officer, Canada's Digital Supercluster

, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Supercluster Allen Eaves , Chairman, President and CEO, Stemcell Technologies

, Chairman, President and CEO, Stemcell Technologies Dr. Alexandra Greenhill Co-founder and CEO, Careteam

Steve Oldham , CEO, Carbon Engineering

During the Panel discussion, Minister Wilkinson will announce new funding to support British Columbia's technology ecosystem.

Date: August 28, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m. (local time)



Location: BC Tech Association Suite 101, 887 Great Northern Way Vancouver, BC V5T 4T5

