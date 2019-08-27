Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to announce funding to support British Columbia's technology ecosystem

Aug 27, 2019, 14:00 ET
VANCOUVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), will participate in a panel discussion with:
- Jill Tipping, Chief Executive Officer, BC Tech Association
- Sue Paish, Chief Executive Officer, Canada's Digital Supercluster
- Allen Eaves, Chairman, President and CEO, Stemcell Technologies
- Dr. Alexandra Greenhill Co-founder and CEO, Careteam
- Steve Oldham, CEO, Carbon Engineering
During the Panel discussion, Minister Wilkinson will announce new funding to support British Columbia's technology ecosystem.
Date:
August 28, 2019
Time:
10:30 a.m. (local time)
Location:
BC Tech Association
Suite 101, 887 Great Northern Way
Vancouver, BC V5T 4T5
