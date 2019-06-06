Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson Announces funding for new Indigenous program to support the conservation of fish and fish habitats Français

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Jun 06, 2019, 12:30 ET

VANCOUVER, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will announce an important investment related to supporting Indigenous communities in the conservation of fish and marine habitats.

Media are invited to attend. The Minister will be available to take questions following the announcement.

Date:              

Friday, June 7, 2019

Time:             

9:00 a.m. (local time)

Location:       

Capilano River Hatchery

4500 Capilano Park Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7R 4L3

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

