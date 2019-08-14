Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson and MP Fraser to visit Tangier for discussion about conservation on the Eastern Shore
Aug 14, 2019, 12:15 ET
TANGIER, NS, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson and the Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Sean Fraser, will participate in a roundtable discussion with fishing representatives about conservation on the Eastern Shore, to follow-up on a meeting held in May.
Date:
Thursday, August 15, 2019
Time:
12:00 p.m. (local time)
Location:
Four Harbours Legion
15463 Nova Scotia Trunk 7
Tangier, NS B0J 3H0
Media may observe the roundtable discussion only. A separate media availability onsite will be held once the discussion ends.
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region
For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
