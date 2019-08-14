Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson and MP Fraser to visit Tangier for discussion about conservation on the Eastern Shore

TANGIER, NS, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson and the Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Sean Fraser, will participate in a roundtable discussion with fishing representatives about conservation on the Eastern Shore, to follow-up on a meeting held in May.

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019 Time: 12:00 p.m. (local time) Location: Four Harbours Legion

15463 Nova Scotia Trunk 7

Tangier, NS B0J 3H0

Media may observe the roundtable discussion only. A separate media availability onsite will be held once the discussion ends.

