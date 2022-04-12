MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to hold media availability on Budget 2022 investments in housing
Apr 12, 2022, 17:54 ET
YELLOWKNIFE, NT, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor, will deliver remarks on Budget 2022 investments in housing in Yellowknife. Minister Vandal will be joined by Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, the Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for Housing in Northwest Territories and Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty. A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
April 13, 2022
|
Time:
|
4 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT
|
Where:
|
Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre (Museum), Auditorium
|
4750 48 St, Yellowknife, NT X1A 3T5
