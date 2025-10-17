TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), will make an important announcement in support of Black entrepreneurs across Canada.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: The event will start at 9:30 am (ET). Media are asked to arrive at 9:15 am (ET).

Location:

HXOUSE

130 Queens Quay East, Suite 503

Toronto, Ontario

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm their attendance.

All media representatives attending must present credentials upon arrival.

