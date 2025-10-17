Media advisory - Minister Valdez to announce significant funding to support Black entrepreneurs Français
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), will make an important announcement in support of Black entrepreneurs across Canada.
A media availability will follow the announcement.
Date: Monday, October 20, 2025
Time: The event will start at 9:30 am (ET). Media are asked to arrive at 9:15 am (ET).
Location:
HXOUSE
130 Queens Quay East, Suite 503
Toronto, Ontario
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm their attendance.
All media representatives attending must present credentials upon arrival.
