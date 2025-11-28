REGINA, SK, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly. The United States, the world's largest economy, is fundamentally reshaping all its trade relationships, causing major disruption and upheaval for Canadians. It is time to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient and resilient to global shocks. That means working with urgency and determination to transform our strategic industries so they can adapt, compete and win in this new global environment.

The Government of Canada has moved quickly to protect and strengthen the sectors most affected by U.S. tariffs, introducing new measures to help workers gain new skills, to support businesses as they modernize and diversify, and to boost domestic demand for Canadian goods. As we build the economy of the future, we're ensuring workers and industries are ready to seize its opportunities.

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, visited Pro Metal Industries Ltd. in Regina and highlighted new measures that will support and transform Canada's steel industry. These new measures build on previously announced supports for the sector.

The federal government will do the following:

1.Further limit foreign steel imports to ensure that Canadian steel producers have better access to the domestic market

Canada will tighten the tariff rate quota levels for steel products from non–free trade agreement partners from 50% to 20% of 2024 levels.

For non-CUSMA partners with which we have a free trade agreement, Canada will reduce tariff rate quota levels for steel products from 100% to 75% of 2024 levels.

Canada will impose a global 25% tariff on targeted imported steel-derivative products such as wind towers, prefabricated buildings, fasteners and wires.

Canada will also toughen our border measures to combat foreign steel dumping and verify compliance with applicable surtaxes. To do so, we will equip the Canada Border Services Agency with a dedicated steel compliance team, enhanced detection of false declarations and an expanded online reporting tool.

To move away from relying on imported steel and to give Canadian companies time to adjust their supply chains to use Canadian steel, the temporary remission of Canadian tariffs on imports will end on January 31, 2026, for steel used in Canada for manufacturing, food and beverage packaging, and agricultural production.

These measures will boost the competitiveness of Canadian steel producers by protecting them against trade diversion. They will also unlock over $1 billion in new domestic demand for Canadian steel.

2. Make it easier to build with Canadian steel

To make it more affordable to transport Canadian steel across the country, Canada will work with railway companies to cut freight rates for transporting Canadian steel interprovincially by 50%, beginning in spring 2026.

The government will implement its Buy Canadian Policy later this year, which requires that all contracts worth over $25 million prioritize Canadian materials, including steel. This will also apply across federal grants and contributions programs.

3. Increase protections for Canadian steel workers and businesses so they can adapt and thrive in this new global landscape

Canada will earmark more than $100 million over two years, starting in 2025–2026, in program costs to provide support to eligible employers in all sectors that have an active Work-Sharing agreement and that commit to supporting training for employees working reduced hours. This measure will increase the income replacement for eligible workers, helping up to 26,000 Canadian workers in various sectors, including steel.

At this critical moment in Canada's history, we are moving from reliance to resilience. Using Canadian steel, we will build Canada strong.

Quotes

"Canada needs to become its own best customer. Whether we're building bridges, wind towers or the new homes that people need, we should be using the steel made right here in Saskatchewan and across Canada by our own world-class steelworkers. These new measures are about backing up our workers and our products and making it easier to build with Canadian steel, now and into the future."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Quick facts

Earlier this year, in July, August and September, the Government of Canada announced a series of new strategic measures for workers and businesses in the sectors most impacted by U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions.

The government has received close to 1,500 applications from companies across the steel and aluminum, lumber, manufacturing, automotive and seafood sectors through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative. In the steel sector alone, more than 230 firms have applied, and support is already being delivered at a rapid pace.

With targeted funding, Canadian companies are integrating new technologies, launching new products to diversify markets and securing roles in domestic supply chains, and these upgrades are enabling their participation in trade worldwide.

These investments are already protecting workers, providing relief to nearly 37,000 Canadians during this period of uncertainty. So far, they have prevented more than 14,000 Canadians from losing their jobs.

More broadly, across our economy, employment is rebounding after the early impacts of the trade war, with 120,000 jobs created since March.

