The project will increase advanced packaging and commercialization capabilities

BROMONT, QC , Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced a new federal investment through the Strategic Response Fund of up to $210 million toward a $662 million project to expand semiconductor packaging and commercialization capabilities at IBM Canada's Bromont facility and the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI), one of Canada's leading microelectronics research and innovation centres.

Canada must be its own best customer and cannot rely on importing technologies developed and produced elsewhere. This investment will bring new advanced packaging and R&D capabilities for next-generation semiconductors to Canada, while also helping Canadian companies accelerate commercialization of their products and supporting supply chain resiliency here at home. For its part, IBM will be able to develop and assemble more complex semiconductor packaging for the latest generation of transistors, which is essential to meeting the increasing demands for performance, efficiency and miniaturization in modern electronic devices.

Canada is investing to strengthen domestic production of semiconductors, including AI and high-performance computing components that will drive the competitiveness and resilience of Canada's AI ecosystem. The project will create significant growth in the province of Quebec, building on earlier phases to create 75 new highly skilled jobs and maintain more than a thousand jobs in the Bromont region.

Quotes

"Today's investment continues to position Canada as a technology leader and trusted partner in specialized semiconductor technologies. Our partnership with Quebec, IBM and C2MI is securing Canada's economy in key sectors such as aerospace and defence, AI and high-performance computing, telecommunications and networking solutions, and automotive technologies. We're investing to build a resilient, forward-looking economy powered by partnerships like this one."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Semiconductors are the backbone of Canada's national security and economic stability. By investing in Canada's domestic capabilities with IBM and C2MI, the Government of Canada is not only bolstering our supply chain but also positioning Canada as a global leader in high-value semiconductor technology. This initiative will have far-reaching benefits across industries, ensuring that Canada remains at the cutting edge of innovation."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Investing in semiconductor technology is investing in Canada's future. The collaboration with IBM and C2MI will significantly enhance Canada's manufacturing prowess and support capabilities for next-generation semiconductors. The government's continued investments to develop the semiconductor industry will help ensure a strong, predictable supply of the semiconductors needed by Canadian businesses and consumers."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"The funding announced today is a major investment that will benefit Quebec's innovative semiconductor sector and all of Canada as well. Our government is supporting the industries of the future that ensure the success of our strategic economic hubs, protect good jobs in the regions and generate tangible economic benefits.Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient and greener Canada for everyone."

– Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin

"Bromont's innovation zone is a real source of pride and shows that we can accomplish great things in Quebec! When we innovate in growth sectors like digital technologies, we lay the foundation for a stronger, forward-looking economy. The investments announced today demonstrate our government's clear commitment to making Quebec a global force in digital technologies."

– Isabelle Charest, Quebec's Minister Responsible for Sports, Recreation and the Outdoors and Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region

"Today's announcement confirms the strategic role of both C2MI and IBM in Canada's semiconductor value chain. Together, their expertise in research, development and manufacturing supports key sectors such as artificial intelligence, telecommunications, quantum technologies and defence. Here in Brome-Missisquoi, we are directly contributing to building Canada's capacity to innovate and produce the technologies of tomorrow."

– Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

"The projects announced today are a major strategic step forward for C2MI and for the entire semiconductor ecosystem in Quebec and across Canada. It can never be said enough: Semiconductors are ubiquitous in every economic sector and contribute to national advances in areas like artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and defence. Their manufacture is critical, and we will be able to play a strategic role in all areas while promoting the transition of our industry to a greener and more competitive model. We are also very proud to say that thanks to investments made in the quantum field, C2MI will be the world's first open foundry for quantum superconducting chips. Buoyed by our government's trust, we are ready to support the development of innovative technologies that will propel Quebec and Canadian industry on the global stage."

– Marie-Josée Turgeon, Chief Executive Officer of C2MI

"IBM's Bromont plant has upheld the company's proud tradition in semiconductor research and development for more than five decades. It is one of North America's largest electronic chip assembly and testing facilities, and it plays an essential role in IBM's manufacturing sector alongside the plants in Poughkeepsie, Albany and Yorktown. We are pleased to seize new opportunities with our partners as part of our broader efforts to extend the semiconductor ecosystem in North America."

– Deb Pimentel, President of IBM Canada

Quick facts

Canada has an innovative semiconductor industry that, with investment and support, can flourish in global markets and capitalize on a changing digital and green economy.

C2MI plays an important role in the semiconductor ecosystem by offering a unique infrastructure, state-of-the-art scientific equipment, an ecosystem of nearly 400 organizations covering countless sectors, and a team of seasoned professionals.

IBM works with clients in more than 175 countries to capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. IBM Canada's semiconductor advanced packaging facility in Bromont, Quebec is one of the largest manufacturing facilities of its kind in North America.

Access to semiconductor products is essential for maintaining Canada's leadership in AI and encouraging growth. In 2022, the Canadian AI sector attracted over $8.6 billion in venture capital, accounting for nearly 30% of all venture capital activity in Canada.

