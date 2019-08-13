Media Advisory - Minister Tassi will visit WoodGreen Community Services to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors Français
Aug 13, 2019, 14:05 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit an organization that is helping to reduce social isolation among seniors.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
TIME:
9:15 a.m.
PLACE:
WoodGreen Community Services
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Melonie Fullick, Office of the Minister of Seniors, 819-654-5348, melonieanne.fullick@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
