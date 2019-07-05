Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit Vernon and Kamloops to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors Français
GATINEAU, QC, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - On Saturday, July 6, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations that support and care for seniors or that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.
Photo opportunities and media availability will follow each visit.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
EVENT:
|
Tour
|
TIME:
|
11:30 a.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Okanagan Indian Band
|
EVENT:
|
Visit
|
TIME:
|
2:30 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Kamloops Food Bank
|
EVENT:
|
Visit
|
TIME:
|
4:00 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Summit Drive Baptist Church
