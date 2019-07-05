Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit Vernon and Kamloops to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors Français

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

Jul 05, 2019, 14:44 ET

GATINEAU, QC, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - On Saturday, July 6, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations that support and care for seniors or that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.

Photo opportunities and media availability will follow each visit.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT:

Tour


TIME:

11:30 a.m.


PLACE:

Okanagan Indian Band
70 Head of the Lake Road
Vernon, British Columbia


EVENT:

Visit


TIME:

2:30 p.m.


PLACE:

Kamloops Food Bank
71 Wilson Street
Kamloops, British Columbia


EVENT:

Visit


TIME:

4:00 p.m.


PLACE:

Summit Drive Baptist Church
1975 Summit Drive
Kamloops, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Emmaleigh Munro, Office of the Minister of Seniors, 873-396-0732, emmaleigh.munro@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social, Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Employment and Social Development Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit Vernon and Kamloops to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors

News provided by

Employment and Social Development Canada

Jul 05, 2019, 14:44 ET