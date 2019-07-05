Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit Vernon and Kamloops to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors

GATINEAU, QC, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - On Saturday, July 6, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations that support and care for seniors or that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.

Photo opportunities and media availability will follow each visit.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

EVENT : Tour



TIME : 11:30 a.m.



PLACE : Okanagan Indian Band

70 Head of the Lake Road

Vernon, British Columbia



EVENT : Visit



TIME : 2:30 p.m.



PLACE : Kamloops Food Bank

71 Wilson Street

Kamloops, British Columbia



EVENT : Visit



TIME : 4:00 p.m.



PLACE : Summit Drive Baptist Church

1975 Summit Drive

Kamloops, British Columbia

For further information: (media only): Emmaleigh Munro, Office of the Minister of Seniors, 873-396-0732, emmaleigh.munro@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social, Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

