Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit the Kelowna area to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors

Jul 03, 2019, 13:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - On Thursday, July 4, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations that support and care for seniors or that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.

Photo opportunities and media availability will follow each visit.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT :

Roundtable


TIME:

11:30 a.m.


PLACE:

Probus Club of Kelowna-Ogopogo

Sunset Waterfront Resort

1128 Sunset Drive

Kelowna, British Columbia


EVENT:

Tour


TIME:

3:00 p.m.


PLACE:

Okanagan Mission Activity Centre

4398 Hobson Road

Kelowna, British Columbia

For further information: (media only) Emmaleigh Munro, Office of the Minister of Seniors, 873-396-0732, emmaleigh.munro@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

