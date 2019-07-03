Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit the Kelowna area to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors Français
Jul 03, 2019, 13:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - On Thursday, July 4, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations that support and care for seniors or that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.
Photo opportunities and media availability will follow each visit.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
EVENT :
|
Roundtable
|
TIME:
|
11:30 a.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Probus Club of Kelowna-Ogopogo
|
Sunset Waterfront Resort
|
1128 Sunset Drive
|
Kelowna, British Columbia
|
EVENT:
|
Tour
|
TIME:
|
3:00 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Okanagan Mission Activity Centre
|
4398 Hobson Road
|
Kelowna, British Columbia
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only) Emmaleigh Munro, Office of the Minister of Seniors, 873-396-0732, emmaleigh.munro@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
