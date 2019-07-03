Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit the Kelowna area to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors

GATINEAU, QC, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - On Thursday, July 4, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations that support and care for seniors or that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.

Photo opportunities and media availability will follow each visit.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

EVENT : Roundtable



TIME : 11:30 a.m.



PLACE : Probus Club of Kelowna-Ogopogo

Sunset Waterfront Resort

1128 Sunset Drive

Kelowna, British Columbia



EVENT : Tour



TIME : 3:00 p.m.



PLACE : Okanagan Mission Activity Centre

4398 Hobson Road

Kelowna, British Columbia

