The Minister of Canadian Heritage will meet with members of the interactive art installation company Jack World as part of an announcement on the latest Creative Export Canada, Export-Ready stream, funding recipients

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, QC, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be joined by representatives from interactive art installation company Jack World as part of an announcement on the latest Creative Export Canada, Export-Ready stream, funding recipients on Monday.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Monday, March 11, 2024

TIME:

10:30 a.m.

Journalists who wish to attend this visit must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of their organization to [email protected] by 3:30 pm on Friday, March 8. Details on how to attend will be provided afterward.

