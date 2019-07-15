Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Make an Energy Efficiency Announcement Français
Jul 15, 2019, 16:53 ET
OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, along with his Parliamentary Secretary Paul Lefebvre, will make an energy efficiency announcement in Cranbrook, British Columbia, on the margins of the Energy and Mines Ministerial Conference. A media availability will follow.
Date:
July 16, 2019
Time:
3:15 p.m. MDT
Location:
ʔaq̓am Administration Building (Boardroom)
