Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Make an Energy Efficiency Announcement

OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, along with his Parliamentary Secretary Paul Lefebvre, will make an energy efficiency announcement in Cranbrook, British Columbia, on the margins of the Energy and Mines Ministerial Conference. A media availability will follow.



Date: July 16, 2019 Time: 3:15 p.m. MDT Location: ʔaq̓am Administration Building (Boardroom)

7470 Mission Road, Cranbrook, BC V1C 7E5

