Media Advisory - Minister Sohi Hosting International Clean Energy Conference

OTTAWA, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, is hosting the 10th Clean Energy Ministerial and the 4th Mission Innovation Ministerial in Vancouver, B.C., from May 27-29, 2019.

Canada welcomes over 25 countries to discuss a future that will be cleaner, brighter and more prosperous for coming generations. Canada will showcase its leadership in cleantech innovation, champion the issue of gender equality, youth and Indigenous peoples in clean energy and promote Canada as an investment destination.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR MINISTER SOHI



Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre

999 Canada Place,

Vancouver, BC V6C 3C1

Event: Impact Canada Announcement

Description: Announcement of the four finalists of the Impact Canada Sky's the Limit Challenge.

Location: Room 212-213 (Press Conference Room)

Time: 8:15 - 8:45 a.m. PDT

Notes for media: Open to media. Media availability to follow.

Event: Welcome/Call to Accelerate Action

Description: Opening remarks by Minister Sohi followed by remarks by Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency.

Location: Ballrooms C&D

Time: 9:00 - 9:20 a.m. PDT

Notes for media: Open to media.

Event: Joint CEM-MI Closing Press Conference

Description: Remarks by Minister Sohi followed by a media availability.

Location: Room 212-213 (Press Conference Room)

Time: 6:00 - 6:30 p.m. PDT

Notes for media: Open to media. Media availability to follow. Reporters are also invited to participate via teleconference by dialing the following number: 1-866-206-0153 / Pass code: 8384019#

