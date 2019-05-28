Media Advisory - Minister Qualtrough will make an announcement in Toronto on initiatives that increase accessibility in communities across Canada

GATINEAU, QC, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping young leaders in their efforts to build a more accessible Canada.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Wednesday, May 29, 2019



TIME : 9:00 a.m.



PLACE : OCAD University

19 McCaul street

Toronto, Ontario

