Media Advisory - Minister Qualtrough will make an announcement in Toronto on initiatives that increase accessibility in communities across Canada
May 28, 2019, 15:27 ET
GATINEAU, QC, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping young leaders in their efforts to build a more accessible Canada.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
DATE:
|
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
|
TIME:
|
9:00 a.m.
|
PLACE:
|
OCAD University
|
19 McCaul street
|
Toronto, Ontario
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
Share this article