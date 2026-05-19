FORT MCMURRAY, AB, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, as she marks the 10th anniversary of the Fort McMurray wildfire and makes an announcement related to disaster recovery funding in Alberta.

A media scrum will be held following the Minister's remarks.

Event: In-person

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Location: Fort McMurray, Alberta

Time: 12:00 p.m. (MDT)

Notes for media:

Media representatives must register 12 hours prior to the event by contacting the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce ( [email protected] ) to receive event location details.

to the event by contacting the ( ) to receive event location details. Accredited media representatives must arrive 30 minutes before the event to sign in and present photo identification and media credentials. Photo identification must remain visible at all times while on the property.

to sign in and present photo identification and media credentials. Photo identification must remain visible at all times while on the property. Accredited media will be required to undergo security screening upon entry to the venue. Government-issued photo identification is required.

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Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]