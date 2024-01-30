MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister of Canadian Heritage, and CEOs from Canadian and international media companies available for interviews at Prime Time event

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -The Canadian Media Producers Association's annual conference, Prime Time, returns to the nation's capital this week, and welcomes the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, along with senior leaders working in broadcasting, streaming, TV & movie production, and media policy.

WHAT: Canada's pre-eminent media industry conference returns to

Ottawa with keynotes, panels and workshops on AI, media

policy, sustainability, funding, the future of Canada's media

industry and more. WHO: - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian

Heritage - Actor, writer, director, Jay Baruchel - Co-host of CBC's The Nature of Things, Anthony Morgan - C-suite executives from Canadian broadcasters, streaming

services and media production companies - International media executives A complete list of conference speakers , the full schedule , and all

attending delegates are available on the Prime Time event site. WHEN: February 1 - 2, 2024 WHERE: The Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON HOW: Media are asked to pre-register by contacting [email protected]

