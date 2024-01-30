MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister of Canadian Heritage, and CEOs from Canadian and international media companies available for interviews at Prime Time event

News provided by

Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA)

Jan 30, 2024, 09:14 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -The Canadian Media Producers Association's annual conference, Prime Time, returns to the nation's capital this week, and welcomes the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, along with senior leaders working in broadcasting, streaming, TV & movie production, and media policy.

WHAT:   

Canada's pre-eminent media industry conference returns to
Ottawa with keynotes, panels and workshops on AI, media
policy, sustainability, funding, the future of Canada's media
industry and more.

WHO:     

-  The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian
Heritage

- Actor, writer, director, Jay Baruchel

- Co-host of CBC's The Nature of Things, Anthony Morgan

-  C-suite executives from Canadian broadcasters, streaming
services and media production companies

-  International media executives
 

A complete list of conference speakers, the full schedule, and all
attending delegates are available on the Prime Time event site.

WHEN:   

February 1 - 2, 2024

WHERE:

The Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON

HOW:

Media are asked to pre-register by contacting [email protected]

ABOUT THE CMPA

The Canadian Media Producers Association is the national advocacy organization for independent producers, representing hundreds of companies engaged in the development, production, and distribution of English-language content made for television, cinema, and digital media channels. For 75 years, the CMPA has worked to promote the continued success of the Canadian production sector and to ensure a bright future for the diverse content made by our members for both domestic and international audiences. cmpa.ca

SOURCE Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA)

For further information:

Organization Profile

Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA)