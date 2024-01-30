MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister of Canadian Heritage, and CEOs from Canadian and international media companies available for interviews at Prime Time event
Jan 30, 2024, 09:14 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -The Canadian Media Producers Association's annual conference, Prime Time, returns to the nation's capital this week, and welcomes the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, along with senior leaders working in broadcasting, streaming, TV & movie production, and media policy.
WHAT:
Canada's pre-eminent media industry conference returns to
WHO:
- The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian
- Actor, writer, director, Jay Baruchel
- Co-host of CBC's The Nature of Things, Anthony Morgan
- C-suite executives from Canadian broadcasters, streaming
- International media executives
A complete list of conference speakers, the full schedule, and all
WHEN:
February 1 - 2, 2024
WHERE:
The Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON
HOW:
Media are asked to pre-register by contacting [email protected]
ABOUT THE CMPA
The Canadian Media Producers Association is the national advocacy organization for independent producers, representing hundreds of companies engaged in the development, production, and distribution of English-language content made for television, cinema, and digital media channels. For 75 years, the CMPA has worked to promote the continued success of the Canadian production sector and to ensure a bright future for the diverse content made by our members for both domestic and international audiences. cmpa.ca
SOURCE Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA)
