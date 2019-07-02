Media Advisory - Minister Ng to represent Canada at the World Economic Forum in Dalian

OTTAWA, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will represent Canada at the Annual Meeting of the New Champions at the World Economic Forum in Dalian. There, the Minister will speak about Canada's part in the transition away from unsustainable plastic use and the impact of tech market concentration on start-ups' access to financing.

Note: All times local (Dalian, China)

Panel discussion: The Plastic Revolution



Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2019



Time: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.



Location: Dalian International Conference Center

Hub F

3 Gangpu Road

Zhongshan District, Dalian



Panel discussion: Backer or Blocker? Market Concentration in Start-Up Funding



Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2019



Time: 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.



Location: Dalian International Conference Center

Hub F

3 Gangpu Road

Zhongshan District, Dalian





SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

