Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments to support local women-led companies Français
Aug 06, 2019, 10:00 ET
MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Markham to join women entrepreneurs and business leaders for an announcement of federal investments to support local women entrepreneurs.
Event:
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement at ventureLAB innovation centre
Date:
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Time:
1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Location:
ventureLAB
3600 Steeles Avenue East
Markham, Ontario
