TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Parliamentary Secretary Karim Bardeesy, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, recently concluded a successful two-day tour of the Greater Toronto Area, highlighting the Government of Canada's commitment to strengthening the nation's science, research and innovation ecosystem.

Parliamentary Secretary Bardeesy engaged with partners at the University of Toronto, including the Lassonde Institute of Mining and the Creative Destruction Lab; MaRS Discovery District; McMaster University and the Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy; and the University of Waterloo. These meetings provided valuable opportunities to discuss ongoing collaborations and groundbreaking research in fields such as mining innovation, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and autonomous vehicles.

Throughout the tour, Parliamentary Secretary Bardeesy underscored the importance of federal partnerships in advancing research, driving innovation and supporting job creation for Canadians. University leaders, researchers and entrepreneurs expressed strong interest in continuing to work with the Government of Canada to help ensure Canadian discoveries lead to real-world benefits for communities across the country.

The tour served to reaffirm the government's support for a vibrant innovation ecosystem and to showcase the critical role that partnerships play in fostering scientific excellence, economic growth and sustainable communities.

Quotes

"When we invest in science, research and innovation, we invest in the success of Canadians and in the future of our communities. Our government is committed to supporting talented researchers and visionary entrepreneurs to help drive economic growth and ensure Canada remains a global leader in discovery."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada's universities and innovation hubs are at the forefront of addressing global challenges and creating economic opportunities. The Government of Canada will continue to invest in research and support the trailblazers shaping our future."

– Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]