Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments in support of London-based women entrepreneurs and to address the London Chapter of the Chinese Canadian National Council

LONDON, ON, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in London, along with Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, to announce federal investments in support of local women entrepreneurs. They will be joined by women entrepreneurs and business leaders for the announcement. Minister Ng will then participate in a fireside chat with Xin Sun, President of the London Chapter of the Chinese Canadian National Council, and Peter Fragiskatos.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement



Date: Friday, August 9, 2019



Time: 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.



Location: Innovation Works – Pillar Nonprofit Network

The Solutions Lab

201 King Street

London, Ontario







Event: Fireside chat with the Chinese Canadian National Council



Date: Friday, August 9, 2019



Time: 2:00 to 2:45 p.m.



Location: London Chinese Cultural Centre

Auditorium, Ground Floor

1701 Trafalgar Street

London, Ontario

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

