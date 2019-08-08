Media Advisory - Minister Ng to announce federal investments in support of London-based women entrepreneurs and to address the London Chapter of the Chinese Canadian National Council
Aug 08, 2019, 11:48 ET
LONDON, ON, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in London, along with Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, to announce federal investments in support of local women entrepreneurs. They will be joined by women entrepreneurs and business leaders for the announcement. Minister Ng will then participate in a fireside chat with Xin Sun, President of the London Chapter of the Chinese Canadian National Council, and Peter Fragiskatos.
|
Event:
|
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy funding announcement
|
Date:
|
Friday, August 9, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
|
Location:
|
Innovation Works – Pillar Nonprofit Network
|
The Solutions Lab
|
201 King Street
|
London, Ontario
|
Event:
|
Fireside chat with the Chinese Canadian National Council
|
Date:
|
Friday, August 9, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:00 to 2:45 p.m.
|
Location:
|
London Chinese Cultural Centre
|
Auditorium, Ground Floor
|
1701 Trafalgar Street
|
London, Ontario
Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article