Media Advisory - Minister Morneau to announce support for largest private sector investment in Canadian history

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, on behalf of Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce important investments through the Strategic Innovation Fund and Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Date: Monday, June 24, 2019



Time: 11:30 a.m. (PT)



Location: Kitimat Rod and Gun Association

386 Haisla Boulevard

Kitimat, British Columbia

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

Follow the Western Economic Diversification Canada on Twitter: @WD_Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home