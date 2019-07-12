Media Advisory - Minister Mélanie Joly will announce investments for promoting the Laurentides

SAINTE-THÉRÈSE, QC, July 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will announce financial assistance to the Laurentides Regional Tourism Association for projects intended to stimulate the regional economy through the creation of sustainable jobs for the middle class.

She will be joined by Ramez Ayoub, Member of Parliament for Thérèse-De Blainville.

That announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

The Minister will answer questions from the media after the announcement.

Press conference date:

Monday, July 15, 2019

Time:

12:30 pm

Location:

Café Les allumés

34 Blainville St. W.

Sainte-Thérèse QC

J7E 1W9

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Phone: 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca