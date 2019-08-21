Media advisory - Minister McKenna to support conservation initiatives in Yukon Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will be in the Yukon to support conservation initiatives.

Event:

Media Availability

Date:

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Time:

5:15 p.m. (PDT)

Location:

The Riverfront
Galena Park
Mayo, Yukon

Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Media Relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.

For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338, or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

