Media advisory - Minister McKenna to support conservation initiatives in Yukon Français
Aug 21, 2019, 15:16 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will be in the Yukon to support conservation initiatives.
Event:
Media Availability
Date:
Thursday, August 22, 2019
Time:
5:15 p.m. (PDT)
Location:
The Riverfront
