Media advisory - Minister McKenna to make announcement on federal government's plan to support climate action in Ontario Français
Aug 26, 2019, 14:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement on the federal government's plan to support climate action in Ontario. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.
|
Event:
|
Announcement and Media Availability
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m. (EDT)
|
Location:
|
RONA North York
The event will be live-streamed on Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page.
Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Media Relations will advise registered media of any changes to the event.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
