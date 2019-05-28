Media advisory - Minister McKenna to make an announcement on the Ottawa River watershed
May 28, 2019, 15:14 ET
OTTAWA, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, will make an announcement related to the Ottawa River watershed. The announcement will be followed by a media availability.
Event:
Announcement and media availability
Date:
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Time:
9:15 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Bytown Museum (see map for exact location)
1 Canal Lane
Ottawa, ON
Media are encouraged to register for the event with Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
For further information: Sabrina Kim, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-743-7138, sabrina.kim2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca
