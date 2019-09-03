Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make important announcement regarding Operational Stress Injury (OSI) services for Veterans

News provided by

Veterans Affairs Canada

Sep 03, 2019, 13:00 ET

STRATFORD, PE, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will make an important announcement that will positively impact the well-being of Veterans and their families in Prince Edward Island.

Minister MacAulay along with other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.

 

Location:

Stratford Town Hall

Southport Room

234 Shakespeare Dr

Stratford, PE


Date:

Tuesday, September 4, 2019


Time:

10:00 AM (AST)

 

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; John Embury, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, john.embury@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Veterans Affairs Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make important announcement regarding Operational Stress Injury (OSI) services for Veterans

News provided by

Veterans Affairs Canada

Sep 03, 2019, 13:00 ET