Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to make important announcement regarding Operational Stress Injury (OSI) services for Veterans
Sep 03, 2019, 13:00 ET
STRATFORD, PE, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will make an important announcement that will positively impact the well-being of Veterans and their families in Prince Edward Island.
Minister MacAulay along with other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.
Location:
Stratford Town Hall
Southport Room
234 Shakespeare Dr
Stratford, PE
Date:
Tuesday, September 4, 2019
Time:
10:00 AM (AST)
SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada
For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; John Embury, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, john.embury@canada.ca
