Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to Announce Funding for Climate Change Adaptation in Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA, June 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding to support a climate change adaptation initiative in Prince Edward Island. He will be joined by Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown.

Date and Tuesday, July 2, 2019 Time: 10 a.m. ADT



Location: University of Prince Edward Island

550 University Avenue

Don and Marion McDougall Hall

Schurman Market Square, Room 248

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island C1A 4P3

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

