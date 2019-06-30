Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay to Announce Funding for Climate Change Adaptation in Prince Edward Island Français
Jun 30, 2019, 12:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding to support a climate change adaptation initiative in Prince Edward Island. He will be joined by Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown.
|
Date and
|
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
|
Time:
|
10 a.m. ADT
|
Location:
|
University of Prince Edward Island
|
550 University Avenue
|
Don and Marion McDougall Hall
|
Schurman Market Square, Room 248
|
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island C1A 4P3
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
