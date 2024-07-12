Media Advisory - Minister Lebouthillier to make an announcement to support New Brunswick's fishing industry Français
Jul 12, 2024, 18:12 ET
MONCTON, NB, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, along with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister for Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, will hold a press conference to announce major investments in small craft harbours in New Brunswick.
Date:
Monday, July 15, 2024
Time:
9:30 a.m. (local time)
Location:
Provided upon registration
Registration: Media wishing to attend the press conference in person should send an email to [email protected] to confirm their attendance. Location will be provided upon registration.
Contacts: Gabriel Bourget, Communications Director, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]
