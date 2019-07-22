Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to make a funding announcement Français

OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by a local organization, will make a funding announcement on addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.

Date:

Tuesday, July 23, 2019
   

Time:

11:00 a.m. ET
   

Location:

Venture 13
 

739 D'Arcy St
 

Cobourg, Ontario

