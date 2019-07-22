Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to make a funding announcement Français
Jul 22, 2019, 15:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by a local organization, will make a funding announcement on addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.
Date:
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m. ET
Location:
Venture 13
739 D'Arcy St
Cobourg, Ontario
