Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to make a funding announcement

OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, accompanied by a local organization, will make a funding announcement on addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Location: Venture 13 739 D'Arcy St Cobourg, Ontario

