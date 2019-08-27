Media Advisory - Minister Joly to Announce Support for the Centre Culturel Desjardins Français
Aug 27, 2019, 10:59 ET
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and Francophonie, will be in Lanaudière to announce funding for the Centre culturel Desjardins
JOLIETTE, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and Francophonie, will be in Joliette on Wednesday to announce funding for a cultural presenter in the region. Minister Joly will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
August 28, 2019
TIME:
3:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Centre culturel Desjardins
20 Saint-Charles-Borromée Street South
Joliette, Quebec
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
