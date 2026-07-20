Media advisory - Minister Joly to announce plans to strengthen Canada's aerospace sector

FARNBOROUGH, UK, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will announce that the Government of Canada is engaging with Pratt & Whitney Canada to strengthen Canada's aerospace sector. The announcement will be made at the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom.

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Time: 2:10 pm (local time)

Location: Farnborough International Airshow, Hall 4, Canada Pavilion

Members of the media are asked to contact the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom at [email protected] to confirm their participation.

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Contacts: Press Office, High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom, [email protected], +44 (0) 207 004 6114; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]