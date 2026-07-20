Minister Valdez highlights increased supports for Canadian families through the Canada Child Benefit

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada continues to make life more affordable for families by strengthening the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), helping parents cover the costs of raising their children and giving every child the opportunity to thrive.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), on behalf of the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth) highlighted the increase in Canada Child Benefit payments benefiting millions of families across Canada. Minister Valdez was joined by Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament for Spadina–Harbourfront, and Vince Gasparro, Member of Parliament for Eglinton–Lawrence.

Beginning this month, eligible families can receive up to $8,157 per child under the age of 6 and up to $6,883 per child aged 6 to 17 through the CCB. This increase--up to $160 more per child under age 6 and up to $135 more per child aged 6 to 17 compared to last year--will help parents with the everyday costs of raising children, including groceries, clothing, child care and school supplies.

In Ontario alone, the CCB provides more than $11 billion annually to approximately 1.4 million families, giving parents reliable support as they raise their children. And across Canada, it's supporting approximately 3.6 million families, providing $30 billion in tax-free support to parents each year.

Since its introduction, the CCB has helped lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty, while putting more money directly into the pockets of Canadian families. We will continue to invest in families and children, ensuring that every Canadian has the opportunity to thrive.

Quotes

"A strong Canada depends on strong families. Starting this month, your government is delivering a more generous Canada Child Benefit that keeps up with the cost of living. This direct, tax-free support to parents is helping lower the costs of raising their kids, so that they can get the best start in life."

– The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

"The Canada Child Benefit has helped families in the province, including in my own community of Mississauga, cover the costs of raising children and build a stronger future for their kids. By increasing payments each year to keep pace with inflation, we are ensuring families continue to receive the support they need when it matters most."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"The Canada Child Benefit provides critical support to 1.4 million Ontario families, including 8,500 right here in Eglinton and St. Lawrence. I hear from parents in our community every day about how this funding helps them manage household expenses and ensure their children have every opportunity to succeed. I am incredibly proud that our government is increasing this benefit to deliver real relief to families in Toronto and across the country."

– Vince Gasparro, Member of Parliament for Eglinton–Lawrence

"The Canada Child Benefit is an investment in our children and in Canada's future. By providing direct support to families, we are helping ensure that children have the opportunities they need to learn, grow and succeed, while making life more affordable for parents and communities across the country."

– Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament for Spadina–Harbourfront

Quick facts

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly tax-free benefit that provides support for low- to middle-income families with children, based on their income in the previous year, to help them manage everyday expenses such as groceries, clothing and child care. In Ontario, approximately 2.3 million children are supported by the CCB, helping improve household financial security and investing in children's future.

The amount received under the CCB depends on a few key factors, including the number and ages of children in care and the previous year's adjusted net family income. Starting this month, the CCB will provide families with up to $8,157 per child under the age of 6 and up to $6,883 per child aged 6 to 17. Compared to last year, this represents an increase of up to $160 per child under age 6 and up to $135 per child aged 6 to 17.

The CCB is designed to be responsive to the costs of living and has been annually indexed to inflation since 2018, guaranteeing that families receive both rising and predictable support that they can rely on.

Annual indexation takes effect on July 1 to coincide with the beginning of the program year for payments, which runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

Numerous research studies and reports have found that the CCB has had the following impact: It made it easier for single low-income mothers to make ends meet, with 85% of respondents indicating they would struggle significantly without the CCB. It helped low-income families spend more on necessities such as food, shelter and children's clothing. It reduced the rate of severe food insecurity by one-third among low-income families.



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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Ruth Mekonnen, Acting Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]