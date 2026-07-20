Canada's delegation at the Farnborough International Airshow to advance Canada's aerospace industry, boost competitiveness and strengthen the economy

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada is taking its aerospace leadership to the global stage. At the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow, from July 20 to 24, Canada's federal delegation will showcase Canadian innovation, attract investment and strengthen partnerships that support economic growth and high-quality jobs.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions; the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons; the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence; and the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), will lead Canada's delegation at the airshow, one of the world's premier aerospace events.

Together with representatives from more than 150 Canadian companies, Team Canada will showcase Canada's world-class aerospace, space and defence capabilities and promote the country as a trusted and competitive destination for investment, innovation, advanced manufacturing and high-value production.

Following the Farnborough International Airshow, Minister Joly will continue on to London, where she will engage with business and industry leaders to strengthen Canada's economic partnerships, attract investment and position Canadian businesses to succeed in an increasingly competitive global economy.

Minister MacKinnon will also continue on to London before travelling to Spain, where he will meet with his Spanish counterpart to discuss innovation in the transportation sector. In addition, the Minister will meet with stakeholders from Spain's rail, marine and aviation sectors to exchange views on industry priorities and emerging opportunities.

At a time of growing global uncertainty, Canada is strengthening its economic sovereignty by investing in the industries, technologies and workers that will shape the future. Through the new Canadian Defence Industrial Strategy and continued support for our aerospace sector, Canada is building the capacity to design, manufacture and innovate here at home while remaining a reliable partner to allies around the world. By deepening international partnerships and creating new opportunities for Canadian businesses, Canada is building a stronger, more resilient economy that works for Canadians.

Quotes

"Building a stronger Canadian economy means investing in the sectors that drive innovation, strengthen our resilience and create good jobs across the country. Canada's aerospace and defence industries are critical to our economic future and our national security. Through engagements at Farnborough and with business leaders in London, Canada is strengthening strategic partnerships, attracting investment and helping Canadian companies seize new opportunities in a changing global economy."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada's transportation sector is a key driver of our economy. Our aerospace sector is at the forefront of innovation, creating good jobs, attracting investment and opening new opportunities for Canadian businesses. Being at the Farnborough International Airshow allows us to showcase the innovation, expertise and capacity that make Canada's aerospace industry a trusted global partner."

– The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Canada is moving with urgency to strengthen the Canadian Armed Forces and ensure we are prepared to defend North America while contributing to peace and stability alongside our allies. Our aerospace sector is a cornerstone of that effort, delivering the innovation, industrial capacity and highly skilled workforce that strengthen both our economy and our national security. Farnborough is an opportunity to demonstrate Canada's leadership, deepen partnerships with trusted allies and showcase the world-class capabilities that Canadian industry brings to an increasingly complex security environment."

– The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

"Canadian defence and aerospace companies are world-class innovators and key contributors to our economic growth and national security. Farnborough provides an important opportunity to showcase Canadian capabilities, strengthen relationships with allies and industry partners, and build a competitive and resilient defence industrial base. Through the Defence Industrial Strategy and renewed investments in defence, we are creating new opportunities for Canadian companies to grow, innovate, and compete on the global stage."

– The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

Quick facts

Backed by a highly skilled workforce and cutting-edge innovation, Canada is a leading destination for aerospace investment and a trusted partner in international supply chains.

Canada is one of the top suppliers of aircraft technology, and Canadian-made aerospace parts are used on almost every passenger aircraft in the world.

Canada's aerospace industry is among the country's most innovative and export-oriented sectors, contributing more than $33 billion to GDP and supporting 218,700 jobs across the country.

The aerospace industry is one of Canada's leading exporters: In 2025, 70% of total revenues were export-orientated, for which 53% were supply-chain related (and 47% were final products being exported).

The aerospace sector invested more than $1.8 billion in research and development in 2025, maintaining its #1 ranking in research and development spending among all Canadian manufacturing industries.

There are over 2,000 certified and/or registered aerodromes over 1,400 airlines operating in Canada.

In 2025, there were over 157 million enplaned/deplaned passengers and over 1.6 billion kilograms of enplaned/deplaned cargo in Canada.

The Farnborough International Airshow is a global showcase for the aerospace industry that attracts over 1,500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, [email protected], 613-327-5918; Media Relations, Transport Canada, [email protected], 613-993-0055; Muntaha Ahmed, Office of the Minister of National Defence, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, [email protected], 613-904-3333; Sofiya Sapeha, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, [email protected]; Media Relations, Defence Investment Agency, [email protected]