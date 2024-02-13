Media advisory - Minister Guilbeault to make an announcement to support citizen science and protect nature Français
Feb 13, 2024, 13:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make a funding announcement to support citizen science and protect nature.
He will be joined by Patrick Nadeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Birds Canada. Following the announcement, Minister Guilbeault will hold a media availability.
|
Event:
|
Announcement and Media Availability
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
|
Time:
|
4:00 p.m. (EST)
|
Location:
|
Fletcher Wildlife Garden
|
865 Prince of Wales Drive
|
Ottawa, Ontario
Media representatives are encouraged to register for this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.
For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]
