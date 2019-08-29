Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to Announce Support for the Regina Multicultural Council

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament (Regina–Wascana), will announce an investment in the Regina Multicultural Council

REGINA, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament (Regina–Wascana), will announce support for the Regina Multicultural Council on Friday. Minister Goodale will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Friday, August 30, 2019

TIME:

10:00 a.m.

PLACE:

Regina Multicultural Council

2054 Broad Street

Regina, Saskatchewan

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

