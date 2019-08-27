Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to make an important announcement in Baie-Comeau

BAIE-COMEAU, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement in Baie-Comeau.

The Minister will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date: August 28, 2019



Time: 10:00am (EDT)



Location: Port of Baie-Comeau

20, Cartier Avenue

Baie-Comeau, Quebec

