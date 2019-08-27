Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to make an important announcement in Baie-Comeau Français
Aug 27, 2019, 12:24 ET
BAIE-COMEAU, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement in Baie-Comeau.
The Minister will be available to speak to media after the event.
Date:
August 28, 2019
Time:
10:00am (EDT)
Location:
Port of Baie-Comeau
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca
