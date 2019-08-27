Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to make an important announcement in Baie-Comeau Français

Transport Canada

Aug 27, 2019, 12:24 ET

BAIE-COMEAU, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement in Baie-Comeau.

The Minister will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date:

August 28, 2019   



Time:

10:00am (EDT)



Location:

Port of Baie-Comeau
20, Cartier Avenue
Baie-Comeau, Quebec

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

