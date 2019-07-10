Media Advisory - Minister Duncan to announce investment in science and engineering researchers at Polytechnique Montréal

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will visit Polytechnique Montréal to announce the Government of Canada's latest investment in researchers and students pursuing world-leading discovery work.

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Polytechnique Montréal

Main Building, 6th Floor

Galerie Rolland, Room B-600.16

2500 Chemin de Polytechnique

Montréal, Quebec

Due to construction work, it is best to use the campus entrance at the intersection of Queen Mary Road and Decelles Avenue.

Parking for members of the press will be located near the student entrance, on the west side of Polytechnique Montréal's main building between the Laboratoire de structures and the December 6, 1989, commemorative plaque. An attendant will be on site to greet the media.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

