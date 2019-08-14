Media Advisory - Minister Duncan and Minister Morneau to highlight impacts of the Government of Canada's changes to how it funds science and research

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will highlight the Government's accomplishments in science and research and announce the names of institutions participating in a new pilot program to promote equity, diversity and inclusiveness in the academic sector.

Thursday, August 15, 2019


10:00 a.m.



Ryerson University
DMZ Sandbox
341 Younge Street
Toronto, Ontario

