Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will make an announcement on the implementation of the Reaching Home program in Quebec

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will make an announcement regarding the agreement reached between the governments of Canada and Quebec on Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Tuesday, September 3, 2019



TIME : 10:00 a.m.



PLACE : Fondation de Lauberivière

401 Saint-Paul Street

Québec, Quebec

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P., Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

