Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will make an announcement in Quebec City on Canada's Poverty Reduction Strategy

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is working hard to lift Canadians out of poverty and strengthen the economy.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Wednesday, August 21, 2019



TIME : 10:30 a.m.



PLACE : Centre Jacques-Cartier

421 Langelier Boulevard

Québec, Québec

Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

