Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will make an announcement in Quebec City on Canada's Poverty Reduction Strategy
Aug 20, 2019, 12:37 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is working hard to lift Canadians out of poverty and strengthen the economy.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
DATE:
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
TIME:
10:30 a.m.
PLACE:
Centre Jacques-Cartier
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
