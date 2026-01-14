Media advisory - Minister Dabrusin to announce major investments in projects across the country to strengthen climate resilience
News provided byEnvironment and Climate Change Canada
Jan 14, 2026, 09:48 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, will be announcing investments in projects across the country to strengthen climate resilience. She will be joined by Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's and Board Member of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, to commemorate these significant investments across Canada.
Event:
Announcement
Date:
Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time:
9:30 a.m. (NST)
Location:
Johnson Geo Centre
Media representatives are encouraged to register for this in-person event by contacting Environment and Climate Change Canada's Media Relations at [email protected] to be made aware of any changes.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]
