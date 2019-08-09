Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to visit Halifax to highlight investments to improve access to local food

OTTAWA, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, will be at Hope Blooms Garden and Greenhouse to highlight the Government of Canada's investments to reduce food insecurity, support community-based organizations, and strengthen local food systems as part of the Food Policy for Canada.



Event

Announcement

Date

August 12, 2019

Time

3:30 p.m. (local time)

Location

Hope Blooms Garden and Greenhouse

2346 Brunswick Street

Halifax, Nova Scotia B3K 1B3



Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Katie Hawkins, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, katie.hawkins@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-290-3896; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.agr.gc.ca/

