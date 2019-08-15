Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to make important announcement in support of dairy producers Français
Aug 15, 2019, 14:03 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau will visit a dairy farm in Compton where she will provide details on support to dairy producers following commitments made under the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
Event
Announcement
Date
August 16, 2019
Time
10:30a.m. (local time)
Location
Valley Clan Farm Inc.
390, chemin de Hatley
Compton, Quebec, J0B 1L0
Announcement:
The announcement at Valley Clan Farm Inc. will be live-streamed on Facebook Live @ https://www.facebook.com/CanadianAgriculture/
For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
