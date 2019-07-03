Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to highlight actions on food waste through the Food Policy for Canada Français
Jul 03, 2019, 15:33 ET
OTTAWA, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at Quest Food Exchange to highlight a $26.3 million investment to reduce food waste.
Event
Announcement
Date
July 4, 2019
Time
10:30 a.m. (local time)
Location
Quest Food Exchange
2020 Dundas St.
Vancouver, British Columbia
V5L 1J4
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca
