Media Advisory - Minister Bains to mark a Protein Industries Supercluster milestone

CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Botaneco Inc., an innovative, solutions-focused natural ingredient manufacturer, to announce a milestone for the Protein Industries Supercluster, part of the Innovation Superclusters Initiative.

Date:

Wednesday, June 26, 2019



Time:

9:15 a.m. (MT)



Location:

Botaneco Inc.
2985 23rd Avenue NE
Calgary, Alberta

