Media Advisory - Minister Bains to mark a Protein Industries Supercluster milestone

CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Botaneco Inc., an innovative, solutions-focused natural ingredient manufacturer, to announce a milestone for the Protein Industries Supercluster, part of the Innovation Superclusters Initiative.

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2019



Time: 9:15 a.m. (MT)



Location: Botaneco Inc.

2985 23rd Avenue NE

Calgary, Alberta

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: please contact: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

