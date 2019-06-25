Media Advisory - Minister Bains to mark a Protein Industries Supercluster milestone Français
Jun 25, 2019, 13:00 ET
CALGARY, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Botaneco Inc., an innovative, solutions-focused natural ingredient manufacturer, to announce a milestone for the Protein Industries Supercluster, part of the Innovation Superclusters Initiative.
Date:
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Time:
9:15 a.m. (MT)
Location:
Botaneco Inc.
